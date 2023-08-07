The Sauk Prairie Theatre Guild will perform “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” at 7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the River Arts Center, 105 Ninth St., Prairie du Sac.

“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” is a sung-through musical with lyrics by Tim Rice and music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, based on the character of Joseph from the Bible's book of Genesis.

Actors/musicians from Sauk Prairie, Baraboo, Richland Center, Middleton and Madison. Director is Erin McConnell and the music director is Evan Lange.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $17 for students/seniors, available online at sptheatreguild.org, at River Arts on Water Galley, or at the door.