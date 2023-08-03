Wright has served as superintendent of the SPSD since 2019. During that time, the district earned a Workforce Innovation Grant to construct the Jeff Hicken Horticultural Learning Center, a high-tech greenhouse classroom. The new greenhouse provides microgreens and other produce for the school district’s food service program.

The WAEWDC was reformed in 2020 by Gov. Tony Evers to provide guidance on supporting Wisconsin’s agricultural economy and workforce. The purpose and functions of the WAEWDC are to increase the hiring and retention of well-qualified employees in industries related to agriculture, food, and natural resources; promote the coordination of educational systems to develop, train, and retrain employees for current and future careers related to agriculture, food, and natural resources; develop support for employment in fields related to agriculture, food, and natural resources; recommend policies and other changes to improve the efficiency of the development and provision of agricultural education across educational systems.