The Spring Green Arts & Crafts Fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 24 and 25, on Jefferson Street in Spring Green.

This is a juried fair with more than 150 nationwide artists and craftspeople. The exhibits in 10 categories include: graphics, painting, hand-wrought jewelry, sculpture, crafts, pottery, textiles, photography, glass, and woodworking. All work is original.

Local clubs and civic groups provide the refreshments and offer treats such as brats, root beer floats, lemonade and hot pork sandwiches. A variety of entertainment is provided including local musicians.

A total of $5,000 in prize money will be awarded at the fair. Gift certificates available for purchase at Arcadia Books and The Spring Green General Store Green, to be redeemed at the fair.

Artists interested in exhibiting at future fairs can send for an application, Spring Green Arts and Crafts Fair, P.O. Box 96, Spring Green, WI 53588, visit springgreenartfair.com or email springgreenartfair@gmail.com.