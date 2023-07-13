Sponsors stepped up to make a long-discussed public art project a reality: Painting a circus wagon wheel in downtown Baraboo along the Big Top Parade route.

The Baraboo Area Chamber of Commerce commissioned local artist Joan Stevens to paint a wagon wheel design, inspired by the wheels of an antique Circus World wagon, on Fourth Avenue in advance of the Big Top Parade. With help from artist Morgan McArthur, Stevens finished this work of public art in a matter of days. It was complete the week before the June 24 parade.

Big Top Parade Committee co-chairs Nanci Caflisch and Doug Hill, longed for years to see a circus wagon wheel painted on the street in front of the Al. Ringling Theatre, which serves as the backdrop for MAX TV’s annual parade broadcast.

City officials approved the project. Gifts from Nanci Caflisch Re/Max Grand and Doug and Audrey Hill moved the $8,000 project from red ink to black. Their donations complemented contributions already made by Hill’s Wiring, Craig and Bonnie Sauey, and by the Harry and Helen SaLoutos Fund at the Community Foundation of South Central Wisconsin.

Stevens said the painting should last two to three years, with periodic touch-ups.