Josephine Lee, director of the Ho-Chunk Nation Museum & Cultural Center, will kick off the 2023 speaker series at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Historic Indian Agency House, 1490 Agency House Road, with a presentation on “Ho-Chunk Creative Arts in Cultural Context.” This is the first of four fascinating and thought-provoking talks revolving around the theme of Cultivating Perspective: The Creative Arts of Converging Cultures, 1832.

The free series is designed to investigate the rich array of cultural creative arts on display at the Fox-Wisconsin portage in 1832, as people from many widely dissimilar backgrounds navigated their lives in close quarters in this region. The period was marked by tension, conflict and turmoil. These diverse groups brought with them many unique modes and flavors of music, fine and decorative arts, storytelling and dance which flowed into the portage in the 1830s.

The second talk, “Hand in Hand: Music and Storytelling in the African American Community,” is slated for July 11 with Dr. Alphonso Simpson, chair of the African American Studies program at University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh.

August 22 brings Sumpter Priddy III of Alexandria, Virginia, to Portage. A pioneering researcher and author on American decorative arts, Priddy will discuss “American Fancy: The Cultural Phenomenon of Exuberance in the Decorative Arts, 1790-1840.”

Mary Elise Antoine, historian, author, and Wisconsin representative on the board of the French Heritage Corridor, will round out the series on Sept. 12 by exploring “French-Canadian Pièce sur Pièce Architecture and Heritage in Wisconsin.”

Open to the public, these talks are free to attend.