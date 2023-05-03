The updated order continues the slow no-wake area 500 feet upstream and downstream of the Wisconsin Southern Rail Bridge next to the Colsac Ferry, due to bridge construction. The Columbia County Board of Supervisors approved the no-wake order for this project at its April 18 meeting to also include partial waterway closure in the area, and under the railroad bridge due to construction. Failure to follow the buoys in place are subject to citation per the Columbia County Ordinances. The construction crew will maintain an opening under the bridge for boats to pass through at a no-wake speed during the project. This area will be marked with buoys and will potentially move as construction progresses. The order will remain in effect until construction on the railroad bridge is complete.