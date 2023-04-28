The Beaver Dam Area Chamber of Commerce recognized six individuals under the age of 40 at its annual dinner and awards on April 26. The Five Under Forty Awards honors five of the Beaver Dam area’s brightest young leaders who have demonstrated success in their careers and the communities they represent. In its second year, the honorees had a tied score, so the Chamber Board of Directors opted to honor six.

“The selection committee looked for individuals that are rising stars showing leadership and making a positive impact in their work and where they live,” said Tracy Propst, executive director of the Beaver Dam Area Chamber of Commerce.

The award recipients include:

Matthew Berg

After graduating from University of Wisconsin-La Crosse with a degree in finance, he began working as a credit analyst at Horicon Bank, then promoted to a commercial lender and officer. He helped spearhead the SBA Paycheck Protection Program at Horicon Bank during the pandemic. He is a board member and sitting on the finance committee of the Beaver Dam Area Chamber of Commerce, a member of the Leadership Beaver Dam Class of 2023, a steering committee member of BD Connect, a networking and volunteering group for young professionals, and was an assistant football coach for the Golden Beavers.

Drew Hamer

He is the director of medical staff operations and EMS co-director at Marshfield Medical Center in addition to working clinically in the Emergency Department. Overseeing the success of several projects including “Zero-Suicide," he has worked diligently to create training programs for local firemen, paramedics, and EMS at no extra cost to the first responders. He was awarded Outstanding Graduate at Shenandoah University, nominated for Board of Directors of Infinity Healthcare, nominated to attend Developing Envision Leaders Training and was selected to speak at the Wisconsin Academy of Physician Assistants Conference in October. He is a member of Lone Eagle Fellowship, American Academy of Physician Assistants and Wisconsin Academy of Physician Assistants. He is also a youth basketball coach at the YMCA and a group leader at Edgewood Community church.

Emily McFarlane

She is the sales and marketing manager at T3 Manufacturing in Beaver Dam. She served as president for the Dodge County Society for Human Resource Management organization and was part of the team that coordinated two Diversity Equity and Inclusion Conferences for Dodge County, which won their group a national award. She has been an ambassador for the Chamber of Commerce for almost 10 years and has volunteered for Habitat for Humanity, 4-H, and other community events with the Chamber.

Chelsey Seippel

She grew up in Vail, Colorado, and Beaver Dam. As president of The Peter J. Seippel Foundation, a non-profit philanthropic perpetual foundation designed to enhance the lives of families and communities worldwide, she coordinates business affairs and activities to assist other non-profit organizations. She serves as executive director for The Seippel Center for Music and the Arts. She has a doctorate in counseling psychology; a masters in marriage and family therapy; several life coaching, art history and business planning certifications; and an accreditation in teaching English as a second language.

She serves as a board member of The Beaver Dam Area Community Theater and PAVE. She is an officer of The Beaver Dam Elks Lodge, a member of the Advisory Committee for the Beaver Dam Area Foundation and participates with Wayland Academy’s Engagement Committee, The Make a Wish Foundation and The Women’s Auxiliary, to name a few.

Stacey Shane

She is the owner and director of sales at Slumberland Furniture, spending almost 21 years working for the company and in the last 10 years, she and her husband became the owners. Since taking ownership, they have built Slumberland Beaver Dam into a multi-million-dollar company and expanded to a second store in Watertown. She has been a Top Million-Dollar writer for their store group and achieved salesperson of the month for years for her overall store performance. Recognized as a top performer in the top 10 rankings for their store group and received business of the year award in 2013 for the Watertown location. She is a board member of the Beaver Dam Scholarship Foundation and hosts Women in Business meetings every quarter with the Chamber of Commerce. She donates time to families in need and military veterans in events such as “Home for the Holidays,” and “Heros for Heros,” community events, and makes charitable donations around Dodge and Jefferson counties.

Dr. Stephanie Tyjeski

She has a doctorate in chiropractic and a masters in nutrition and human performance and is part of Tyjeski Family Chiropractic in Beaver Dam. She is passionate about educating the community on natural health and wellness, chiropractic, nutrition, and diseases. She holds free health and wellness classes monthly and has written articles to Inspire Magazine to educate their readers on how to be healthier in their daily lives. She is involved at Trinity Church United Methodist, where she is a leader at church camp, sings in the choir, and also plays the handbells.