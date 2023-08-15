JUNEAU — The Juneau Fire & Rescue Department will hold the 22nd anniversary 9/11 silent parade at 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 11 in honor of the emergency workers who lost their lives in the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

The silent parade will line up and begin on S. Western Avenue in Juneau along Dodgeland School. The parade will head north and turn right onto W. Oak Grove Street, then proceed east. It will turn right at the four-way stop onto S. Main Street and head south then left onto Cross Street to the Juneau Public Safety Building to the Juneau Fire Department, 128 Cross St.

City street lights along the parade route will be turned off at 8 p.m. Citizens are encouraged to line the parade route with lighted candles and American flags, then gather at the Juneau Fire Department at the Public Safety Building for free food and refreshments.

All area fire, EMS, police and emergency departments throughout Dodge County and Wisconsin are invited to participate.

For more information, contact Juneau firefighter Dan Jahnke at 920-382-6910 or email dj2317jahnke@hotmail.com.