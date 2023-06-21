Baylee Shifflet, a financial planner at MBE Wealth Management, LLC, has obtained her Certified Financial Planner designation, according to a June 15 press release.

Shifflet, a native of Spring Green, is based in MBE Wealth's Reedsburg office. She earned her bachelor's degree in personal finance with a financial planning concentration and a certificate in entrepreneurship from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2021. She joined MBE Wealth in June 2021, she quickly progressed from an associate advisor to a financial planner within just two years.

The CFP designation is conferred by the Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards in the United States, representing the gold standard designation in the financial planning industry. Earning this prestigious certification requires meeting rigorous education, examination, experience, and ethics requirements, as well as the payment of an ongoing certification fee.

