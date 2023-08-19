Dodge, Columbia counties
In-person dining is open. Milk, bread and butter or margarine served with every meal. For more information, suggested donation and reservations, call 920-386-3580. Same menu for all dining centers. Menu is subject to change.
Monday: Meatloaf, garlic mashed potato, corn, fruited gelatin, cinnamon roll, sliced bread.
Tuesday: Barbecue chicken patty, calico bean casserole, broccoli cuts, cantaloupe slice, chocolate pudding, dinner roll.
Wednesday: Pork steak, mashed potatoes, carrots, applesauce, cookie.
Thursday: Hungarian goulash casserole, tossed salad, watermelon slice, frosted cake, dinner roll.
Friday: Breaded fish fillet, baby red potatoes, peas and carrots, petite banana, ambrosia dessert, sliced bread.