Dodge, Columbia counties
In-person dining is open. Milk, bread and butter or margarine served with every meal. For more information, suggested donation and reservations, call 920-386-3580. Same menu for all dining centers. Menu is subject to change.
Monday: Escalloped potatoes and ham casserole, spinach salad with raspberry vinaigrette, honeydew melon, vanilla pudding, sliced bread.
Tuesday: Chicken patty, cacciatore, white bean salad, California blend vegetables, tropical fruit salad, cookie, dinner roll.
Wednesday: Country fried steak, mashed potatoes, copper penny salad, apple slices, red velvet cake, sliced bread.
Thursday: Sweet and sour pork over brown rice, wax beans, pear slices, ice cream cup, dinner roll.
Friday: Cranberry and kraut meatballs, baked potato, green beans, orange, cookie, sliced bread.