Dodge, Columbia counties
In-person dining is open. Milk, bread and butter or margarine served with every meal. For more information, suggested donation and reservations, call 920-386-3580. Same menu for all dining centers. Menu is subject to change.
Monday: Pork jaegerschnitzel, mashed potatoes, carrots with dip, butterscotch pudding, apricot halves, sliced bread.
Tuesday: Closed, Independence Day.
Wednesday: Bratwurst on a bun, baked beans, cole slaw, cookie, apple slices.
Thursday: Swedish meatballs, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, birthday cake, petite banana, dinner roll.
Friday: Chicken chow mein over brown rice, California blend vegetables, ambrosia dessert, applesauce, sliced bread.