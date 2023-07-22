Dodge, Columbia counties
In-person dining is open. Milk, bread and butter or margarine served with every meal.
For more information, suggested donation and reservations, call 920-386-3580. Same menu for all dining centers. Menu is subject to change.
Monday: Orange chicken patty, white bean salad, broccoli cuts, peach slices, cinnamon roll, sliced bread.
Tuesday: Chopped steak in burgundy mushroom sauce, mashed potatoes, carrots, watermelon slice, spice cake, dinner roll.
Wednesday: Chicken, broccoli and rice casserole, spinach salad with, raspberry vinaigrette, apricot halves, raspberry sherbet, sliced bread.
Thursday: Liver and onions, garlic mashed potato, corn, apple slices, cookie, dinner roll.
People are also reading…
Friday: Beef stroganoff, California blend vegetables, petite banana, fudge brownie, sliced bread.