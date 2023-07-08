Dodge, Columbia counties
In-person dining is open. Milk, bread and butter or margarine served with every meal. For more information, suggested donation and reservations, call 920-386-3580. Same menu for all dining centers. Menu is subject to change.
Monday: Ham roll, baby red potatoes, three bean salad, frosted cake, pear slices, sliced bread.
Tuesday: Roast turkey, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, vanilla pudding, pineapple tidbits, dinner roll.
Wednesday: Pepper steak, baked potato, green beans, tropical fruit salad, cookie, sliced bread.
Thursday: Meatloaf, cheesy potato bake, broccoli cuts, cantaloupe slice, chocolate sundae cup, dinner roll.
Friday: Chicken patty, mashed potatoes, baby carrots, peach slices, blonde brownies, sliced bread.