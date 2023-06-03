Dodge, Columbia co.
In-person dining is open. Milk, bread and butter or margarine served with every meal. For more information, suggested donation and reservations, call 920-386-3580. Same menu for all dining centers. Menu is subject to change.
Monday: Creamy chicken spinach penne casserole, winter blend vegetables, fruited gelatin, cookie, sliced bread.
Tuesday: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, pear slices, spice cake, dinner roll.
Wednesday: Chicken tetrazzini casserole, spinach salad with sesame dressing, orange, tapioca pudding, sliced bread.
Thursday: Cranberry with kraut meatballs, calico beans casserole, peas and carrots, cantaloupe slice, blonde brownie, dinner roll.
Friday: Mushroom pork cutlet, mashed potatoes, pickled beet salad, peach slices, applesauce cake, sliced bread.