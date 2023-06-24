Dodge, Columbia counties
In-person dining is open. Milk, bread and butter or margarine served with every meal. For more information, suggested donation and reservations, call 920-386-3580. Same menu for all dining centers. Menu is subject to change.
Monday: Pepper steak, baby red potatoes, corn, peach slices, cookie, sliced bread.
Tuesday: Baked chicken, twice bake-style potato, copper penny salad, cantaloupe slice, coconut cream pie, dinner roll.
Wednesday: Meatloaf, garlic mashed potatoes, baby carrots, applesauce, cinnamon roll, sliced bread.
Thursday: Smoked sausage, German potato salad, broccoli cuts, pineapple tidbits, fudge brownie, dinner roll.
Friday: Barbecue chicken patty, brown rice, California blend vegetables, tropical fruit salad, cookie, sliced bread.