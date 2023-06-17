Dodge, Columbia counties
In-person dining is open. Milk, bread and butter or margarine served with every meal. For more information, suggested donation and reservations, call 920-386-3580. Same menu for all dining centers. Menu is subject to change.
Monday: Meatballs in honey mustard sauce, mashed potatoes, carrots with dip, pear slices, red velvet cake sliced bread.
Tuesday: Sweet & sour pork over brown rice, green beans, honeydew melon, cookie, dinner roll.
Wednesday: Liver and onions, garlic mashed potatoes, peas with pearl onions, apple slices, vanilla pudding, sliced bread.
Thursday: Country fried steak, mashed potatoes, sliced carrots, petite banana, frosted cake, dinner roll.
Friday: Chicken marsala patty, baked potato, three bean salad, apricot halves, ice cream cup, sliced bread.