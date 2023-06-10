Dodge, Columbia counties
In-person dining is open. Milk, bread and butter or margarine served with every meal. For more information, suggested donation and reservations, call 920-386-3580. Same menu for all dining centers. Menu is subject to change.
Monday: Chicken teriyaki, baked potato, whole baby carrots, tropical fruit salad, cookie, sliced bread.
Tuesday: Lasagna casserole, mixed Italian salad, pineapple tidbits, chocolate raspberry torte, French bread.
Wednesday: Glazed ham, red beans & rice, cole slaw, apple slices, cinnamon roll, sliced bread.
Thursday: Hungarian goulash, Brussels sprouts, fruited gelatin, butterscotch pudding, dinner roll.
People are also reading…
Friday: Orange chicken patty, baby red potatoes, mixed vegetables, applesauce, cookie, sliced bread.