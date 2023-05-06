Dodge, Columbia
countiesIn-person dining is open. Milk, bread and butter or margarine served with every meal. For more information, suggested donation and reservations, call 920-386-3580. Same menu for all dining centers. Menu is subject to change.
Monday: Meatloaf, baked potato, corn, peach slices, chocolate cloud torte, sliced bread.
Tuesday: White chicken chili, broccoli cuts, pineapple tidbits, blonde brownie, dinner roll.
Wednesday: Pork jaegerschnitzel, mashed potatoes, carrots, applesauce, molasses cookie, sliced bread.
Thursday: Hamburger with bun, German potato salad, peas and carrots, honeydew melon, chocolate pudding.
Friday: Chicken patty, mashed potatoes, green beans, petite banana, cream sicle torte, sliced bread.