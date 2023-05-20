Dodge, Columbia counties
In-person dining is open. Milk, bread and butter or margarine served with every meal. For more information, suggested donation and reservations, call 920-386-3580. Same menu for all dining centers. Menu is subject to change.
Monday: Roast turkey, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, apple slices, pumpkin cake, sliced bread.
Tuesday: Beef stew, Brussels sprouts, peach slices, ice cream cup, cheddar biscuit.
Wednesday: Baked chicken, garlic mashed potatoes, three bean salad, applesauce, cookie, sliced bread.
Thursday: Barbecue pork cutlet, red beans & rice, California blend vegetables, fruited gelatin, butterscotch pudding, dinner roll.
Friday: Breaded fish fillet, German potato salad, peas & pearl onions, cantaloupe slice, cinnamon roll, sliced bread.