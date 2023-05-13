Dodge, Columbia counties
In-person dining is open. Milk, bread and butter or margarine served with every meal. For more information, suggested donation and reservations, call 920-386-3580. Same menu for all dining centers. Menu is subject to change.
Monday: Beef stroganoff casserole, winter blend vegetables, apple slices, raspberry sherbet, sliced bread.
Tuesday: Roast pork loin, mashed potatoes, sliced carrots, mandarin orange gelatin, applesauce cake, dinner roll.
Wednesday: Hawaiian meatballs, baby red potatoes, copper penny salad, pineapple tidbits, cookie, sliced bread.
Thursday: Bratwurst on a bun, baked beans, corn, cantaloupe slice, fudge brownie.
Friday: Chicken marsala patty, baked potato, spinach salad with raspberry vinaigrette, pear slices, vanilla pudding, sliced bread.