Dodge, Columbia counties
In-person dining is open. Milk, bread and butter or margarine served with every meal. For more information, suggested donation and reservations, call 920-386-3580. Same menu for all dining centers. Menu is subject to change.
Monday: Swedish meatballs, mashed potatoes, raw baby carrots with ranch dressing, apple slices, cookie, sliced bread.
Tuesday: Baked spaghetti, Italian blend vegetables, pear slices, ice cream cup, French bread.
Wednesday: Chicken cacciatore, brown rice, California blend vegetables, tropical fruit salad, butterscotch pudding, sliced bread.
Thursday: Ham roll, sweet potato bake, cole slaw, fruited gelatin, birthday cake, dinner roll.
Friday: Country fried steak, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, cantaloupe slice, cinnamon roll, sliced bread.