Open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Friday. For more information and registration, call 920-623-5918.
Fitness room only: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Monday
10:30 a.m. Strength & Balance
11 a.m. Blood Pressure Checks
11:30 a.m. Birthday Lunch $5 cost
Tuesday
10 a.m. Bingo
11 a.m. Cardio Drumming
11:30 a.m. Lunch & Learn
1 p.m. Zumba Gold
Wednesday
10:30 a.m. Strength & Balance
People are also reading…
noon Knit & Crochet
1 p.m. Chair Yoga
Thursday
8:15 a.m. Advisory Board
10 a.m. Bingo
11 a.m. Cardio Drumming
12:15 p.m. Penny Poker
1 p.m. Mind & Body
Friday
9 a.m. Foot Clinic
10 a.m. Euchre
10:30 a.m. HAS Fit
1 p.m. Zumba Gold