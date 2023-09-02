Business hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Active adult programs are open to those 50 and older. City residents pay program and activity fees. Non-residents pay an annual fee of $25, plus program and activity fees. For more information, call 920-887-4639 ext. 703.

The Community Center Courier newsletter lists activities and is available free at cityofbeaverdam.com/bdcas and around town or $13.50 per year by mail.

The Watermark is a Dodge County Senior Meal site Monday-Friday. Participants must be 60 years or older. A donation of $3.99 is suggested. Eligible participants should call 920-887-4639 ext. 102 by noon, a day in advance to reserve a meal.

Active Adult Exercise: 8:30-9:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Sept. 5-Nov. 2. Program covers a variety of range-of-motion and endurance-building activities and relaxation techniques. Improve functional ability, decrease depression and increase confidence in one’s ability to exercise. Register with customer service.

Graceful Yoga: 5:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Work on joint mobility and help build strength and balance. This program is appropriate for all levels, including those with chronic conditions or limitations due to age or size. Wear comfortable workout clothes and bring a mat. Register today.

Chair Yoga And Relaxation Techniques: 9:45-10:30 a.m. Tuesdays. Gentle and accessible movement and varied relaxation techniques suitable for everyone looking for an easier way to move the body and learn ways to slow down the mind and de-stress. Register today.

Strong Bodies: 4-5 p.m. Mondays, Sept. 6-Nov. 1. Designed for men and women, increase strength, muscle mass, bone density and the ability to do activities of daily living. In person or from the comfort of home via Zoom. Registration required.

Packer Party: 3:25 p.m., Sept. 10. Packers indoor tailgate party. Watch the game on the 82-inch TV with friends and family. Main entrée provided, tailgaters are encouraged to bring a few munchies to share with other Packer fans and beverage of choice. Doors to The Watermark will be locked 15 minutes after the game begins and the building will be closed for other activities.

Monday

Closed for Labor Day

Tuesday

8:30 a.m. Active Adult Exercise

9:45 a.m. Chair Yoga

1 p.m. Bridge, Sheepshead Quilting

Wednesday

9 a.m. Food WIse Strong Bodies

1 p.m. Bingo

4 p.m. Strong Bodies

5:30 p.m. Graceful Yoga

6:30 p.m.DJ Sheepshead

Thursday

8:30 a.m. Active Adult Exercise

9 a.m. Wii Bowling

1 p.m. Beginning Bridge

1:30 p.m. Move to the Music

2:30 p.m. Pom & Dance

Friday

9 a.m. Hooks & Needles

12:30 p.m. Scrabble

1 p.m. Euchre, Bowling

Waupun Senior Center, 301 E. Main St., Waupun

In-person activities have returned and face masks are required. For more information, call 920-324-7930. Fond du Lac County Senior Dining Program provides daily meals with curbside pickup at 10 a.m. Monday-Friday. Participants must be 60 years and older or married to someone of that age group. Call 324-7930 to cancel pickup. Call 920-929-3113 to check eligibility for Mobile Meals. Suggested donation for mobile meals is $3.50.

Pickleball

9 a.m. Monday-Friday at West End Park

Billiards

Offering two pool tables and equipment to shoot pool anytime the Waupun Senior Center is open.

Monday

Closed for Labor Day

Tuesday

8 a.m. Fitness Center

9 a.m. Hand & Foot Cards

10:30 a.m. Tone

11:45 a.m. Lunch

Wednesday

8 a.m. Fitness Center

9 a.m. Dice

10:30 a.m. Aerobics

11:45 a.m. Lunch

1 p.m. Sheepshead

Thursday

8 a.m. Fitness Center

8:30 a.m. Foot Care

9 a.m. Dominoes

10:30 a.m. Yoga

1 p.m. Sheepshead

6 p.m. Knit-Wits

Friday

8 a.m. Fitness Center

9 a.m. Se7ens

10:30 a.m. Aerobics

1 p.m. SIA Bingo