Business hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Active adult programs are open to those 50 and older. City residents pay program and activity fees. Non-residents pay an annual fee of $25, plus program and activity fees. For more information, call 920-887-4639 ext. 703.

The Community Center Courier newsletter lists activities and is available free at cityofbeaverdam.com/bdcas and around town or $13.50 per year by mail.

The Watermark is a Dodge County Senior Meal site Monday-Friday. Participants must be 60 years or older. A donation of $3.99 is suggested. Eligible participants should call 920-887-4639 ext. 102 by noon, a day in advance to reserve a meal.

Packer Party: noon, Sunday. Packers indoor tailgate party. Watch the game on the 82-inch TV with friends and family. Main entrée provided, tailgaters are encouraged to bring a few munchies to share with other Packer fans and beverage of choice. Doors to The Watermark will be locked 15 minutes after the game begins and the building will be closed for other activities.

Travel Presentation Show-Collette: 4:30-5:30 p.m. Sept. 19, In partnership with Collette, a variety of extended tours will be offered in 2024 and 2025. Collette representative Katie Ganshert will share details of the available tours in this one-hour presentation with time for questions and answers. Learn more about travel opportunities. Registration required.

Trends in Fraud & Scams: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sept. 22, a free program about the details of current trends in frauds and scams and what can be done to protect yourself and others. Free lunch presented by Associated Bank and the Beaver Dam Police Department. Registration required.

Monday

8 a.m. Woodburning/Carving

9 a.m. Food WIse Strong Bodies

1 p.m. Dirty Board, Euchre, Five Crowns

1:30 p.m. Move to the Music

2:30 p.m. Pom & Dance

4 p.m. Strong Bodies

Tuesday

8:30 a.m. Active Adult Exercise

9:45 a.m. Chair Yoga

1 p.m. Bridge, Sheepshead, Quilting

Wednesday

9 a.m. Food WIse Strong Bodies

1 p.m. Bingo

4 p.m. Strong Bodies

5:30 p.m. Graceful Yoga

6:30 p.m. DJ Sheepshead

Thursday

8:30 a.m. Active Adult Exercise

9 a.m. Trip-Progressive Ethnic Meal, Wii Bowling

1 p.m. Beginning Bridge

1:30 p.m. Move to the Music

2:30 p.m. Pom & Dance

Friday

9 a.m. Hooks & Needles

12:30 p.m. Scrabble

1 p.m. Euchre, Bowling

Sunday

noon Packer Party: Packers v Falcons

Waupun Senior Center, 301 E. Main St., Waupun

In-person activities have returned and face masks are required. For more information, call 920-324-7930. Fond du Lac County Senior Dining Program provides daily meals with curbside pickup at 10 a.m. Monday-Friday. Participants must be 60 years and older or married to someone of that age group. Call 324-7930 to cancel pickup. Call 920-929-3113 to check eligibility for Mobile Meals. Suggested donation for mobile meals is $3.50.

Pickleball

9 a.m. Monday-Friday at West End Park

Billiards

Offering two pool tables and equipment to shoot pool anytime the Waupun Senior Center is open.

Monday

8 a.m. Fitness Center

9 a.m. Marbles

10:30 a.m. Yoga

11:30 a.m. Bean Bag

11:45 a.m. Lunch

1 p.m. Euchre

1 p.m. Golf Cards

6 p.m. Pickleball

Tuesday

8 a.m. Fitness Center

9 a.m. Hand & Foot Cards

10:30 a.m. Tone

11:45 a.m. Lunch

1 p.m. Movie

Wednesday

8 a.m. Fitness Center

9 a.m. Dice

10:30 a.m. Aerobics

11:45 a.m. Lunch

1 p.m. Sheepshead

Thursday

8 a.m. Fitness Center

9 a.m. Dominoes

10:30 a.m. Yoga

1 p.m. Sheepshead

6 p.m. Knit-Wits

Friday

8 a.m. Fitness Center

9 a.m. Se7ens

10:30 a.m. Aerobics

1 p.m. Bingo at Prairie Ridge