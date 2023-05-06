Business hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Active adult programs are open to those 50 and older. City residents pay program and activity fees. Non-residents pay an annual fee of $25, plus program and activity fees. For more information, call 920-887-4639 ext. 103.

The Community Center Courier newsletter lists activities and is available free at cityofbeaverdam.com/bdcas and around town or $13.50 per year by mail.

The Watermark is a Dodge County Senior Meal site Monday-Friday. Participants must be 60 years or older. A donation of $3.99 is suggested. Eligible participants should call 920-887-4639 ext. 102 by noon, a day in advance to reserve a meal.

It’s Time To Move...Now What?: 10-11 a.m., May 18. If you are thinking about selling your house, attendees can learn about the process from a seasoned professional. Bev Anderson, retired after 25 years of real estate, will share tips to help you prepare for your move and answer your questions. Topics covered include: how to get your home ready to sell; how the selling process works; what happens after an offer is received; what to expect at closing. Registration required.

Alzheimer’s Workshop: Dementia Conversations: 1-2 p.m., Thursday. These workshops are designed to meet the needs of family caregivers and the general community seeking information about Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias. Explore effective communication strategies and learn how to decode messages through attitude, tone of voice, facial expressions, and body language. Registration required.

Adult Golf Lessons: Multiple times and days to choose from, starting June 6. Lessons for beginners or anyone looking to improve. Emphasis on fundamentals: grip, stance, club selection, putting, chipping, driving, rules and etiquette. Lessons provided by Tony Arvold, PGA golf professional, and will take place at Beaver Dam Country Club, W8884 Sunset Drive. Bring golf clubs to each class. The program fee includes four lessons and a complimentary 9-hole golf pass. Limited spots available, register today.

Monday

8 a.m. Woodburning/Carving

1 p.m. Dirty Board, Euchre, Five Crowns

1:30 p.m. Move to the Music

2:30 p.m. Pom & Dance

4 p.m. Strong Bodies

Tuesday

8:30 a.m. Active Adult Exercise

9:45 a.m. Chair Yoga

1 p.m. Bridge, Quilting, Sheepshead

Wednesday

1 p.m. Pepper, Bingo

4 p.m. Strong Bodies

5:30 p.m. Graceful Yoga

6:30 p.m. Pickleball, Sheepshead

Thursday

8:30 a.m. Active Adult Exercise

9 a.m. Wii Bowling

1 p.m. Alzheimer’s: Dementia Conversations, Beginning Bridge

1:30 p.m. Move to the Music

2:30 p.m. Pom & Dance

Friday

9 a.m. Hooks & Needles

12:30 p.m. Scrabble

1 p.m. Euchre

Waupun Senior Center, 301 E. Main St., Waupun

In-person activities have returned and face masks are required. For more information, call 920-324-7930. Fond du Lac County Senior Dining Program provides daily meals with curbside pickup at 10 a.m. Monday-Friday. Participants must be 60 years and older or married to someone of that age group. Call 324-7930 to cancel pickup. Call 920-929-3113 to check eligibility for Mobile Meals. Suggested donation for mobile meals is $3.50.

Monday

8 a.m. Fitness Center

9 a.m. Marbles

10:30 a.m. Yoga I

11:30 a.m. Bean Bag

1 p.m. Euchre

1 p.m. Golf Cards

Tuesday

8 a.m. Fitness Center

9 a.m. Hand & Foot Cards

10:30 a.m. Tone

11:30 a.m. Drums

1 p.m. Scams

Wednesday

8 a.m. Fitness Center

9 a.m. Dice

10:30 a.m. Aerobics I

11:30 a.m. Craft Club

1 p.m. Sheepshead

6 p.m. Knit-Wits

Thursday

8 a.m. Fitness Center

9 a.m. Dominoes

10:30 a.m. Yoga II

11:30 a.m. Bean Bag

1 p.m. Sheepshead

Friday

8 a.m. Fitness Center

9 a.m. Se7ens

10:30 a.m. Aerobics II

11:30 a.m. Cribbage

1 p.m. SIA Bingo