Business hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Active adult programs are open to those 50 and older. City residents pay program and activity fees. Non-residents pay an annual fee of $25, plus program and activity fees. For more information, call 920-887-4639 ext. 103.

The Community Center Courier newsletter lists activities and is available free at cityofbeaverdam.com/bdcas and around town or $13.50 per year by mail.

The Watermark is a Dodge County Senior Meal site Monday-Friday. Participants must be 60 years or older. A donation of $3.99 is suggested. Eligible participants should call 920-887-4639 ext. 102 by noon, a day in advance to reserve a meal.

Graceful Yoga: 5:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Work on joint mobility and help build strength and balance. This program is appropriate for all levels, including those with chronic conditions or limitations due to age or size. Wear comfortable workout clothes and bring a mat. Register today.

Chair Yoga And Relaxation Techniques: 9:45-10:30 a.m. Tuesdays. Gentle and accessible movement and varied relaxation techniques suitable for everyone looking for an easier way to move the body and learn ways to slow down the mind and de-stress. Register today.

Adult Golf Lessons: Multiple times and days to choose from, starting June 6. Lessons for beginners or anyone looking to improve. Emphasis on fundamentals: grip, stance, club selection, putting, chipping, driving, rules and etiquette. Lessons provided by Tony Arvold, PGA golf professional, and will take place at Beaver Dam Country Club, W8884 Sunset Drive. Bring golf clubs to each class. The program fee includes four lessons and a complimentary 9-hole golf pass. Limited spots available, register today.

Alzheimer’s Workshop: Managing Money-A Caregiver’s Guide: 1-2 p.m. June 8. These workshops are designed to meet the needs of family caregivers and the general community seeking information about Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias. Explore effective communication strategies and learn how to decode messages through attitude, tone of voice, facial expressions, and body language. Registration required.

PB&J (Pickleball, Bags & Jenga): 6-8 p.m. Thursdays, June 15-July 27. Drop in for a pick-up game of pickleball, bean bags and/or giant Jenga. Equipment will be provided. Program takes place at the Athletic Field Pickleball Court, on Grove Street between Liberty and Gilmore streets. No program July 6. Registration required.

Monday

8 a.m. Woodburning/Carving

10:30 a.m. Book Club

1 p.m. Dirty Board, Euchre, Five Crowns

1:30 p.m. Move to the Music

2:30 p.m. Pom & Dance

4 p.m. Strong Bodies

Tuesday

8:30 a.m. Advisory Comm Mtg, Active Adult Exercise

9:45 a.m. Chair Yoga

1 p.m. Bridge, Quilting, Sheepshead

Wednesday

1 p.m. Pepper, Bingo

4 p.m. Strong Bodies

5:30 p.m. Graceful Yoga

6:30 p.m. Pickleball, Sheepshead

Thursday

8:30 a.m. Active Adult Exercise

9 a.m. Wii Bowling

1 p.m. Beginning Bridge

1:30 p.m. Move to the Music

2:30 p.m. Pom & Dance

Friday

9 a.m. Hooks & Needles

12:30 p.m. Scrabble

1 p.m. Euchre

Waupun Senior Center, 301 E. Main St., Waupun

In-person activities have returned and face masks are required. For more information, call 920-324-7930. Fond du Lac County Senior Dining Program provides daily meals with curbside pickup at 10 a.m. Monday-Friday. Participants must be 60 years and older or married to someone of that age group. Call 324-7930 to cancel pickup. Call 920-929-3113 to check eligibility for Mobile Meals. Suggested donation for mobile meals is $3.50.

Monday

8 a.m. Fitness Center

9 a.m. Marbles

10 a.m. Home Exercise

10:30 a.m. Yoga I

11:30 a.m. Bean Bag

1 p.m. Euchre

Tuesday

8 a.m. Fitness Center

9 a.m. Hand & Foot Cards

10:30 a.m. Tone

11:30 a.m. Drums

11:45 a.m. Lunch & Learn

Wednesday

8 a.m. Fitness Center

9 a.m. Dice

10:30 a.m. Aerobics I

1 p.m. Sheepshead

6 p.m. Knit-Wits

Thursday

8 a.m. Fitness Center

9 a.m. Dominoes

9 a.m. Dementia Care Specialist

10:30 a.m. Park Yoga

11:30 a.m. Bean Bag

Friday

8 a.m. Fitness Center

9 a.m. Se7ens

9 a.m. Book Club

10:30 a.m. Aerobics II

11:30 a.m. Cribbage

1 p.m. Buddy Bingo