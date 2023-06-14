Business hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Active adult programs are open to those 50 and older. City residents pay program and activity fees. Non-residents pay an annual fee of $25, plus program and activity fees. For more information, call 920-887-4639 ext. 103.

The Community Center Courier newsletter lists activities and is available free at cityofbeaverdam.com/bdcas and around town or $13.50 per year by mail.

The Watermark is a Dodge County Senior Meal site Monday-Friday. Participants must be 60 years or older. A donation of $3.99 is suggested. Eligible participants should call 920-887-4639 ext. 102 by noon, a day in advance to reserve a meal.

Canoeing Basics: Multiple days and times to choose from, call for details. A fun class learning basic paddle strokes, boating safety and nomenclature. Participants will learn the names of the parts of the canoe and paddle, how to change positions in a canoe safely, how to get in and out of the canoe safely, and what do to if you tip over. This class is designed for participants of all ages, for family. Registration required.

Music - Jam by the Dam: 6 p.m. Friday, Shotgun Jane is a blend of pop/rockin' country sure to bring you to your feet and keep you dancing all night long. Bring your picnic basket filled with food and beverages of choice, a lawn chair and listen to great music. Free. No registration required.

Living Well with Chronic Conditions: 10 a.m. to noon, Tuesdays, July 11-Aug. 15. This Living Well Workshop can help people who live with diabetes, arthritis, high blood pressure, heart disease, chronic pain, or anxiety, take charge of their life. Get the support needed, find practical ways to deal with pain and fatigue, discover better nutrition and exercise choices, understand new treatment choices, and learn better ways to talk with the doctor and family about your health. To register call the ADRC of Dodge County at 920-386-3580.

Monday

8 a.m. Woodburning/Carving

1 p.m. Dirty Board, Euchre, Five Crowns

1:30 p.m. Move to the Music

2:30 p.m. Pom & Dance

4 p.m. Strong Bodies

Tuesday

8:30 a.m. Active Adult Exercise

9:45 a.m. Chair Yoga

1 p.m. Quilting, Bridge, Sheepshead

Wednesday

1 p.m. Pepper, Bingo

4 p.m. Strong Bodies

5:30 p.m. Graceful Yoga

6:30 p.m. DJ Sheepshead

Thursday

8:30 a.m. Active Adult Exercise

9 a.m. Wii Bowling

1 p.m. Beginning Bridge

1:30 p.m. Move to the Music

2:30 p.m. Pom & Dance

Friday

9 a.m. Hooks & Needles

12:30 p.m. Scrabble

1 p.m. Euchre

Saturday

9:30 a.m. Build Your Own Rain Barrel

Waupun Senior Center, 301 E. Main St., Waupun

In-person activities have returned and face masks are required. For more information, call 920-324-7930. Fond du Lac County Senior Dining Program provides daily meals with curbside pickup at 10 a.m. Monday-Friday. Participants must be 60 years and older or married to someone of that age group. Call 324-7930 to cancel pickup. Call 920-929-3113 to check eligibility for Mobile Meals. Suggested donation for mobile meals is $3.50.

Monday

8 a.m. Fitness Center

9 a.m. Marbles

11:30 a.m. Bean Bag

1 p.m. Euchre

1 p.m. Golf Cards

6 p.m. Pickleball

Tuesday

8 a.m. Fitness Center

9 a.m. Hand & Foot Cards

1 p.m. Mayor

Wednesday

8 a.m. Fitness Center

9 a.m. Dice

12:30 p.m. Eyeglasses

1 p.m. Sheepshead

6 p.m. Knit-Wits

Thursday

8 a.m. Fitness Center

9 a.m. Dominoes

9 a.m. Dementia Care Specialist

1 p.m. Sheepshead

Friday

8 a.m. Fitness Center

9 a.m. Se7ens

11 a.m. Senior Swim