Business hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Active adult programs are open to those 50 and older. City residents pay program and activity fees. Non-residents pay an annual fee of $25, plus program and activity fees. For more information, call 920-887-4639 ext. 103.

The Community Center Courier newsletter lists activities and is available free at cityofbeaverdam.com/bdcas and around town or $13.50 per year by mail.

The Watermark is a Dodge County Senior Meal site Monday-Friday. Participants must be 60 years or older. A donation of $3.99 is suggested. Eligible participants should call 920-887-4639 ext. 102 by noon, a day in advance to reserve a meal.

Music, Wednesday Night Live: 6 p.m., Wednesday. Free music in Swan Park is back with more free entertainment for the whole family that includes crafts, face painting, lawn games and more. Bench seating is available, or bring a lawn chair and blanket. Beaver Dam Community Band will perform. Registration not required.

Music, Jam by the Dam: 6 p.m., June 23. Shotgun Jane is a blend of pop and rockin’ country. Bring a picnic basket, a lawn chair and listen to great music. Free. No registration required.

Foot Clinic: second and third Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 30-minute appointments available at the foot clinics. Clinics provide foot care for clients with diabetes, corns, callouses, fungal infections, thick nails, ingrown toenails and for those taking blood thinners. Appointments are required. Cash or check payment is due to the provider at the time of appointment. For more information or to make an appointment, call 920-887-4639 ext. 103.

Monday

8 a.m. Woodburning/Carving

1 p.m. Dirty Board, Euchre, Five Crowns

1:30 p.m. Move to the Music

2:30 p.m. Pom & Dance

4 p.m. Strong Bodies

Tuesday

8:30 a.m. Active Adult Exercise

9:45 a.m. Chair Yoga

1 p.m. Quilting, Bridge, Sheepshead

Wednesday

1 p.m. Pepper, Bingo

4 p.m. Strong Bodies

5:30 p.m. Graceful Yoga

6:30 p.m. DJ Sheepshead

Thursday

8:30 a.m. Active Adult Exercise

9 a.m. Wii Bowling

1 p.m. Beginning Bridge

1:30 p.m. Move to the Music

2:30 p.m. Pom & Dance

Friday

9 a.m. Hooks & Needles

12:30 p.m. Scrabble

1 p.m. Euchre

Waupun Senior Center, 301 E. Main St., Waupun

In-person activities have returned and face masks are required. For more information, call 920-324-7930. Fond du Lac County Senior Dining Program provides daily meals with curbside pickup at 10 a.m. Monday-Friday. Participants must be 60 years and older or married to someone of that age group. Call 324-7930 to cancel pickup. Call 920-929-3113 to check eligibility for Mobile Meals. Suggested donation for mobile meals is $3.50.

Monday

8 a.m. Fitness Center

9 a.m. Marbles

10:30 a.m. Yoga

11:30 a.m. Bean Bag

1 p.m. Euchre

1 p.m. Golf Cards

6 p.m. Pickleball

Tuesday

8 a.m. Fitness Center

9 a.m. Hand & Foot Cards

Wednesday

8 a.m. Fitness Center

9 a.m. Dice

10:30 a.m. Aerobics

1 p.m. Sheepshead

6 p.m. Knit-Wits

Thursday

8 a.m. Fitness Center

8:30 a.m. Foot Care

9 a.m. Dominoes

10:30 a.m. Yoga

1 p.m. Sheepshead

Friday

8 a.m. Fitness Center

9 a.m. Se7ens

11 a.m. Senior Swim

1 p.m. Prairie Ridge Bingo