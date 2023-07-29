Business hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Active adult programs are open to those 50 and older. City residents pay program and activity fees. Non-residents pay an annual fee of $25, plus program and activity fees. For more information, call 920-887-4639 ext. 103.

The Community Center Courier newsletter lists activities and is available free at cityofbeaverdam.com/bdcas and around town or $13.50 per year by mail.

The Watermark is a Dodge County Senior Meal site Monday-Friday. Participants must be 60 years or older. A donation of $3.99 is suggested. Eligible participants should call 920-887-4639 ext. 102 by noon, a day in advance to reserve a meal.

Music, Wednesday Night Live: 6 p.m. activities, 7 p.m. concert Wednesday. Free music in Swan Park with entertainment for the whole family that includes crafts, lawn games and more. Bench seating is available, or bring a lawn chair and blanket and a cooler of refreshments. Eric Diamond will perform the hits of Neil Diamond. Registration not required.

Strong Bodies—FoodWIse: 9-10:30 a.m. Mondays, and 9-10 a.m. Wednesdays, Aug. 7-Sept. 27. BDCAS in collaboration with Dodge County Extension FoodWIse offer a free Strong Bodies exercise program that includes strength training and nutrition education while building support networks and social circles. One-hour exercise class on Mondays and Wednesdays, plus a 30-minute nutrition lesson on Mondays. Registration required.

Canoeing Basics: 3 p.m. Aug. 15. A fun class learning basic paddle strokes, boating safety and nomenclature. Participants will learn the names of the parts of the canoe and paddle, how to change positions in a canoe safely, how to get in and out of the canoe safely, and what do to if you tip over. This class is designed for participants of all ages, for family. Pre-registration required.

Monday

8 a.m. Woodburning/Carving

1 p.m. Dirty Board, Euchre, Five Crowns

1:30 p.m. Move to the Music

2:30 p.m. Pom & Dance

4 p.m. Strong Bodies

Tuesday

8:30 a.m. Active Adult Exercise

9:45 a.m. Chair Yoga

10 a.m. Living Well with Chronic Conditions

1 p.m. Bridge, Sheepshead Quilting

Wednesday

1 p.m. Pepper, Bingo

4 p.m. Strong Bodies

5:30 p.m. Graceful Yoga

6:30 p.m. DJ Sheepshead

Thursday

8:30 a.m. Active Adult Exercise

9 a.m. Wii Bowling

1 p.m. Beginning Bridge

1:30 p.m. Move to the Music

2:30 p.m. Pom & Dance

Friday

9 a.m. Hooks & Needles

12:30 p.m. Scrabble

1 p.m. Euchre

Waupun Senior Center, 301 E. Main St., Waupun

In-person activities have returned and face masks are required. For more information, call 920-324-7930. Fond du Lac County Senior Dining Program provides daily meals with curbside pickup at 10 a.m. Monday-Friday. Participants must be 60 years and older or married to someone of that age group. Call 324-7930 to cancel pickup. Call 920-929-3113 to check eligibility for Mobile Meals. Suggested donation for mobile meals is $3.50.

Pickleball

9 a.m. Monday-Friday at West End Park

Monday

8 a.m. Fitness Center

9 a.m. Marbles

10:30 a.m. Yoga

11:30 a.m. Bean Bag

1 p.m. Euchre

1 p.m. Golf Cards

6 p.m. Pickleball

Tuesday

8 a.m. Fitness Center

9 a.m. Hand & Foot Cards

11:45 a.m. Lunch

Wednesday

8 a.m. Fitness Center

9 a.m. Dice

10:30 a.m. Aerobics

11:45 a.m. Lunch

1 p.m. Sheepshead

Thursday

8 a.m. Fitness Center

8:30 a.m. Foot Care

9 a.m. Dominoes

10:30 a.m. Yoga

1 p.m. Sheepshead

6 p.m. Knit-Wits

Friday

8 a.m. Fitness Center

9 a.m. Se7ens

11 a.m. Senior Swim