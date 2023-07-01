Business hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Active adult programs are open to those 50 and older. City residents pay program and activity fees. Non-residents pay an annual fee of $25, plus program and activity fees. For more information, call 920-887-4639 ext. 103.

The Community Center Courier newsletter lists activities and is available free at cityofbeaverdam.com/bdcas and around town or $13.50 per year by mail.

The Watermark is a Dodge County Senior Meal site Monday-Friday. Participants must be 60 years or older. A donation of $3.99 is suggested. Eligible participants should call 920-887-4639 ext. 102 by noon, a day in advance to reserve a meal.

The Watermark building schedule July 3-7: All programs are canceled at The Watermark for the holiday week due to the Best Dam Fest Carnival, Independence Day and scheduled building maintenance. The BDCAS office will be open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. The Watermark Walkway will be available during open hours.

Parking restrictions at The Watermark: through-July 21, Parking restrictions will be in place due to downtown water tower rehabilitation and painting. During this period the exterior of the water tower will be sandblasted, prepped, and painted. The parking restrictions will be in place for safety reasons and to avoid paint splatter during the painting operations. Additional parking is available in the lot located on Center Street across from The Watermark. Watch for updates via email, social media, and signage at The Watermark.

Canoeing Basics: Multiple days and times to choose from, call for details. A fun class learning basic paddle strokes, boating safety and nomenclature. Participants will learn the names of the parts of the canoe and paddle, how to change positions in a canoe safely, how to get in and out of the canoe safely, and what do to if you tip over. This class is designed for participants of all ages, for family. Registration required.

Living Well with Chronic Conditions: 10 a.m. to noon, Tuesdays, July 11-Aug. 15. This Living Well Workshop can help people who live with diabetes, arthritis, high blood pressure, heart disease, chronic pain, or anxiety, take charge of their life. Get the support needed, find practical ways to deal with pain and fatigue, discover better nutrition and exercise choices, understand new treatment choices, and learn better ways to talk with the doctor and family about your health. To register call the ADRC of Dodge County at 920-386-3580.

No activities scheduled for the week.

Waupun Senior Center, 301 E. Main St., Waupun

In-person activities have returned and face masks are required. For more information, call 920-324-7930. Fond du Lac County Senior Dining Program provides daily meals with curbside pickup at 10 a.m. Monday-Friday. Participants must be 60 years and older or married to someone of that age group. Call 324-7930 to cancel pickup. Call 920-929-3113 to check eligibility for Mobile Meals. Suggested donation for mobile meals is $3.50.

Monday 8 a.m. Fitness Center

9 a.m. Marbles

10:30 a.m. Yoga

11:30 a.m. Bean Bag

11:45 a.m. Lunch

1 p.m. Euchre

1 p.m. Golf Cards

5 p.m. SPARK!

6 p.m. Pickleball

Tuesday Closed

Wednesday 8 a.m. Fitness Center

9 a.m. Dice

10:30 a.m. Aerobics

11:45 a.m. Lunch

1 p.m. Sheepshead

Thursday 8 a.m. Fitness Center

8:30 a.m. Foot Care

9 a.m. Dominoes

10:30 a.m. Yoga

1 p.m. Sheepshead

6 p.m. Knit-Wits

Friday 8 a.m. Fitness Center

9 a.m. Se7ens

11 a.m. Senior Swim

Pickleball9 a.m. Monday-Friday at West End Park