Business hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Active adult programs are open to those 50 and older. City residents pay program and activity fees. Non-residents pay an annual fee of $25, plus program and activity fees. For more information, call 920-887-4639 ext. 103.

The Community Center Courier newsletter lists activities and is available free at cityofbeaverdam.com/bdcas and around town or $13.50 per year by mail.

The Watermark is a Dodge County Senior Meal site Monday-Friday. Participants must be 60 years or older. A donation of $3.99 is suggested. Eligible participants should call 920-887-4639 ext. 102 by noon, a day in advance to reserve a meal.

Swan Park Celebration: 4 p.m., Wednesday, at Swan Park. Grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate Beaver Dam’s new splash pad and other park improvements. Featuring a 95.3 WBEV/1430 ESPN Brat Fry with brats, water, and soda available for purchase. After the ceremony, stay for Wednesday Night Live with family activities starting at 6 p.m. and live music from Birddog Blues Band at 7 p.m.

Trip-Milwaukee Brewers vs. Minnesota Twins: 11 a.m. to 5:45 p.m.* Aug. 23. Save the hassle of driving and hop on a motorcoach for a fun-filled day at the American Family Field. First base Loge Infield Box seat. Gather friends and family to cheer on the Brew Crew. Price includes transportation, ticket and a light lunch. *Game end time and traffic can change the return time.

Graceful Yoga: 5:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Work on joint mobility and help build strength and balance. This program is appropriate for all levels, including those with chronic conditions or limitations due to age or size. Wear comfortable workout clothes and bring a mat. Register today.

Chair Yoga And Relaxation Techniques: 9:45-10:30 a.m. Tuesdays. Gentle and accessible movement and varied relaxation techniques suitable for everyone looking for an easier way to move the body and learn ways to slow down the mind and de-stress. Register today.

Monday

8 a.m. Woodburning/Carving

10:30 a.m. Book Club

1 p.m. Dirty Board, Euchre, Five Crowns

1:30 p.m. Move to the Music

2:30 p.m. Pom & Dance

4 p.m. Strong Bodies

Tuesday

8:30 a.m. Active Adult Exercise, Advisory Committee Meeting

10 a.m. Living Well with Chronic Conditions

1 p.m. Quilting, Bridge, Sheepshead

Wednesday

1 p.m. Pepper, Bingo

4 p.m. Strong Bodies

6:30 p.m. DJ Sheepshead

Thursday

8:30 a.m. Active Adult Exercise

9 a.m. Wii Bowling

1 p.m. Beginning Bridge

1:30 p.m. Move to the Music

2:30 p.m. Pom & Dance

Friday

9 a.m. Hooks & Needles

12:30 p.m. Scrabble

1 p.m. Euchre

Waupun Senior Center, 301 E. Main St., Waupun

In-person activities have returned and face masks are required. For more information, call 920-324-7930. Fond du Lac County Senior Dining Program provides daily meals with curbside pickup at 10 a.m. Monday-Friday. Participants must be 60 years and older or married to someone of that age group. Call 324-7930 to cancel pickup. Call 920-929-3113 to check eligibility for Mobile Meals. Suggested donation for mobile meals is $3.50.

Monday

8 a.m. Fitness Center

9 a.m. Marbles

10:30 a.m. Yoga

11:30 a.m. Bean Bag

1 p.m. Euchre

1 p.m. Golf Cards

6 p.m. Pickleball

Tuesday

8 a.m. Fitness Center

9 a.m. Hand & Foot Cards

11:45 a.m. Lunch & Learn

1:30 p.m. Harris Mill Park Bingo

Wednesday

8 a.m. Fitness Center

9 a.m. Dice

10:30 a.m. Aerobics

1 p.m. Sheepshead

Thursday

8 a.m. Fitness Center

9 a.m. Dominoes

9 a.m. Dementia Care Specialist

10:30 a.m. Park Yoga

1 p.m. Sheepshead

6 p.m. Knit-Wits

Friday

8 a.m. Fitness Center

9 a.m. Se7ens

9 a.m. Book Club

11 a.m. Senior Swim

Pickleball

9 a.m. Monday-Friday at West End Park