Business hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Active adult programs are open to those 50 and older. City residents pay program and activity fees. Non-residents pay an annual fee of $25, plus program and activity fees. For more information, call 920-887-4639 ext. 103.

The Community Center Courier newsletter lists activities and is available free at cityofbeaverdam.com/bdcas and around town or $13.50 per year by mail.

The Watermark is a Dodge County Senior Meal site Monday-Friday. Participants must be 60 years or older. A donation of $3.99 is suggested. Eligible participants should call 920-887-4639 ext. 102 by noon, a day in advance to reserve a meal.

Music, Wednesday Night Live: 6 p.m. activities, 7 p.m. concert Wednesday. Free music in Swan Park with entertainment for the whole family that includes crafts, face painting, lawn games and more. Bench seating is available, or bring a lawn chair and blanket and a cooler of refreshments. Beaver Dam Community Band will perform.

Graceful Yoga: 5:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Work on joint mobility and help build strength and balance. This program is appropriate for all levels, including those with chronic conditions or limitations due to age or size. Wear comfortable workout clothes and bring a mat. Register today.

Chair Yoga And Relaxation Techniques: 9:45-10:30 a.m. Tuesdays. Gentle and accessible movement and varied relaxation techniques suitable for everyone looking for an easier way to move the body and learn ways to slow down the mind and de-stress. Register today.

Parking restrictions at The Watermark: through July 21, Parking restrictions will be in place due to downtown water tower rehabilitation and painting. During this period the exterior of the water tower will be sandblasted, prepped, and painted. The parking restrictions will be in place for safety reasons and to avoid paint splatter during the painting operations. Additional parking is available in the lot located on Center Street across from The Watermark. Watch for updates via email, social media, and signage at The Watermark.

Monday

8 a.m. Woodburning/Carving

1 p.m. Dirty Board, Euchre, Five Crowns

1:30 p.m. Move to the Music

2:30 p.m. Pom & Dance

4 p.m. Strong Bodies

Tuesday

8:30 a.m. Active Adult Exercise

10 a.m. Living Well with Chronic Conditions

1 p.m. Quilting, Bridge, Sheepshead

Wednesday

1 p.m. Pepper, Bingo

4 p.m. Strong Bodies

6:30 p.m. DJ Sheepshead

Thursday

8:30 a.m. Active Adult Exercise

9 a.m. Wii Bowling

1 p.m. Beginning Bridge

1:30 p.m. Move to the Music

2:30 p.m. Pom & Dance

Friday

7 a.m. Trip-Lake Geneva (Kim’s Tours)

9 a.m. Hooks & Needles

12:30 p.m. Scrabble

1 p.m. Euchre

Waupun Senior Center, 301 E. Main St., Waupun

In-person activities have returned and face masks are required. For more information, call 920-324-7930. Fond du Lac County Senior Dining Program provides daily meals with curbside pickup at 10 a.m. Monday-Friday. Participants must be 60 years and older or married to someone of that age group. Call 324-7930 to cancel pickup. Call 920-929-3113 to check eligibility for Mobile Meals. Suggested donation for mobile meals is $3.50.

Monday 8 a.m. Fitness Center

9 a.m. Marbles

10:30 a.m. Yoga

11:30 a.m. Bean Bag

11:45 a.m. Lunch

1 p.m. Euchre

1 p.m. Golf Cards

6 p.m. Pickleball

Tuesday 8 a.m. Fitness Center

9 a.m. Hand & Foot Cards

11:45 a.m. Lunch

1 p.m. Mayor

1:30 p.m. Carnival Games at Harris Mill Park

Wednesday 8 a.m. Fitness Center

9 a.m. Dice

9 a.m. Yoga at Prairie Ridge

10:30 a.m. Aerobics

11:30 a.m. Craft Club

12:30 p.m. Eyeglasses

1 p.m. Sheepshead

Thursday 8 a.m. Fitness Center

8:30 a.m. Foot Care

9 a.m. Dominoes

10:30 a.m. Yoga

1 p.m. Sheepshead

6 p.m. Knit-Wits

Friday 8 a.m. Fitness Center

9 a.m. Se7ens

11 a.m. Senior Swim

1 p.m. Bingo at Prairie Ridge

Pickleball9 a.m. Monday-Friday at West End Park