Business hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Active adult programs are open to those 50 and older. City residents pay program and activity fees. Non-residents pay an annual fee of $25, plus program and activity fees. For more information, call 920-887-4639 ext. 703.

The Community Center Courier newsletter lists activities and is available free at cityofbeaverdam.com/bdcas and around town or $13.50 per year by mail.

The Watermark is a Dodge County Senior Meal site Monday-Friday. Participants must be 60 years or older. A donation of $3.99 is suggested. Eligible participants should call 920-887-4639 ext. 102 by noon, a day in advance to reserve a meal.

Strong Bodies—FoodWIse: 9-10:30 a.m. Mondays, and 9-10 a.m. Wednesdays, Aug. 7-Sept. 27. BDCAS in collaboration with Dodge County Extension FoodWIse offer a free Strong Bodies exercise program that includes strength training and nutrition education while building support networks and social circles. One-hour exercise class on Mondays and Wednesdays, plus a 30-minute nutrition lesson on Mondays. Registration required.

Canoeing Basics: 3 p.m. Aug. 15. A fun class learning basic paddle strokes, boating safety and nomenclature. Participants will learn the names of the parts of the canoe and paddle, how to change positions in a canoe safely, how to get in and out of the canoe safely, and what do to if you tip over. This class is designed for participants of all ages, for family. Pre-registration required.

Trip-Milwaukee Brewers vs. Minnesota Twins: 11 a.m. to 5:45 p.m.* Aug. 23. Deadline extended. Save the hassle of driving and hop on a motorcoach for a fun-filled day at the American Family Field. First base Loge Infield Box seat. Gather friends and family to cheer on the Brew Crew. Price includes transportation, ticket and a light lunch. *Game end time and traffic can change the return time.

Active Adult Exercise: 8:30-9:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Sept. 5-Nov. 2. Program covers a variety of range-of-motion and endurance-building activities and relaxation techniques. Improve functional ability, decrease depression and increase confidence in one’s ability to exercise. Register with customer service.

Monday

8 a.m. Woodburning/Carving

9 a.m. Food WIse

1 p.m. Dirty Board, Euchre, Five Crowns

1:30 p.m. Move to the Music

2:30 p.m. Pom & Dance

4 p.m. Strong Bodies

Tuesday

8:30 a.m. Active Adult Exercise

9:45 a.m. Chair Yoga

10 a.m. Living Well with Chronic Conditions

1 p.m. Bridge, Sheepshead, Quilting

Wednesday

9 a.m. Food WIse

1 p.m. Pepper, Bingo

4 p.m. Strong Bodies

5:30 p.m. Graceful Yoga

6:30 p.m. DJ Sheepshead

Thursday

8:30 a.m. Active Adult Exercise

9 a.m. Wii Bowling

1 p.m. Beginning Bridge

1:30 p.m. Move to the Music

2:30 p.m. Pom & Dance

Friday

9 a.m. Hooks & Needles

12:30 p.m. Scrabble

1 p.m. Euchre

Waupun Senior Center, 301 E. Main St., Waupun

In-person activities have returned and face masks are required. For more information, call 920-324-7930. Fond du Lac County Senior Dining Program provides daily meals with curbside pickup at 10 a.m. Monday-Friday. Participants must be 60 years and older or married to someone of that age group. Call 324-7930 to cancel pickup. Call 920-929-3113 to check eligibility for Mobile Meals. Suggested donation for mobile meals is $3.50.

Pickleball

9 a.m. Monday-Friday at West End Park

Monday

8 a.m. Fitness Center

9 a.m. Marbles

10:30 a.m. Yoga

10:30 a.m. Birdwatching

11:30 a.m. Bean Bag

11:45 a.m. Lunch

1 p.m. Euchre

1 p.m. Golf Cards

4 p.m. SPARK!

6 p.m. Pickleball

Tuesday

8 a.m. Fitness Center

9 a.m. Hand & Foot Cards

11:45 a.m. Lunch

Wednesday

8 a.m. Fitness Center

9 a.m. Dice

10:30 a.m. Aerobics

11:45 a.m. Lunch

1 p.m. Sheepshead

Thursday

8 a.m. Fitness Center

9 a.m. Dominoes

10:30 a.m. Yoga

1 p.m. Sheepshead

6 p.m. Knit-Wits

Friday

8 a.m. Fitness Center

9 a.m. Se7ens

11 a.m. Senior Swim

1 p.m. SIA Bingo