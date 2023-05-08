WAUPACA — Sen. Joan Ballweg (R-Markesan) was awarded the “Scales of Justice” Award from the State Bar of Wisconsin Legislative Oversight Committee on April 28 for her work on family and child law-related issues.

Sen. Ballweg received the award for her work and support of legislation in the 2021 session that helps families save time, money and stress including Wisconsin Act 259 which requires an annual exchange of financial information to help determine family support, child support or maintenance and 2021 Wisconsin Act 20 made modifications to legal custody or physical placement contingent upon a future event.

Her support of family law policies that help citizens navigate the court system, which can be complicated and intimidating. Senator Ballweg will continue to advocate for families and children of Wisconsin in her work in the state legislature.