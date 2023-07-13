The Dodge County Concert Association’s 76th concert season 2023-2024 season tickets will be mailed on Aug. 8. Five concerts in Beaver Dam are scheduled and with the reciprocity program, four more concerts are offered in Watertown. DCCA performances held at the Beaver Dam High School Auditorium, 500 Gould St.

Sept: 22: 8 p.m., Divas3 will take the stage. Three powerhouse female vocalists will wow with music spanning four decades.

Oct. 12: 7 p.m., J. Robert Spencer, one of the original Jersey Boys, lights up the stage with a musical journey of classic country, rock and Broadway hits with his “70000 Miles to Broadway concert. He is a gifted singer and dynamic performer.

Jan. 26, 2024: 7 p.m., Empire Trio - Hooray For Hollywood concert blends the sights and sounds of Hollywood from the 1930s to the 1990s, and shares stories about the great singers who performed them.

March 4, 2024: 7 p.m., Sinta Quartet is a saxophone program of versatility, homogeneity and excitement through time, geography and genre. Often mixing classics with commissions by today’s composers and rollicking in-house arrangements from various folk traditions.

May 22, 2024: 7 p.m., Jens Lindemann’s Brassfire, a virtuosic trio, led by world-renowned trumpeter, features the music of Louis Armstrong, Herb Alpert and Doc Severinsen.

Tickets are still available for this season. For more information, visit dodgecountyconcertassociation.net or call Rodney Binder at 920-219-9523