All over the Baraboo School District, reusable daily tooth brushing charts are popping up on bathroom walls due to a new partnership between the Sauk County Seal-A-Smile program, Baraboo Area Untied Fund, Community Foundation of South Central Wisconsin, and Wisconsin Credit Union.

In the 2022-2023 school year, the Sauk County Seal-A-Smile program provided students enrolled in the program at Jack Young Middle School sixth grade, Baraboo Children’s Day Center, Bear-A-Boo Day Center, North Freedom Elementary, East Elementary, and Al Behrman Elementary with educational resources, guides to area oral health providers, new toothbrushes, floss, and a colorful reusable daily oral health chart kit. The kits were created to encourage students to keep up a daily oral health routine.

A special focus for the program this year was on flossing. The charts, designed in English and Spanish, include word and picture instructions on how to floss and tips for how parents and guardians can encourage young children to build flossing skills throughout their children’s ages and stages.

Families interested in participating in the program can sign up through their individual school at the beginning of each year or fill out and online registration form, available in both English and Spanish, at https://sealasmile.wisconsin.gov/consent/program.

The program is provided free, two times per school year, to all students who sign up, regardless of their insurance status. There is no limit to the number of students who may enroll. All families are encouraged to participate whether their student has a routine dental home or has yet to visit a dentist. Families may contact Jody Berndt at 608-963-9251 or jody.berndt@saukcountywi.gov.