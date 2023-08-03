ONALASKA — Ken Schmocker of Schmocker Financial Services in Mauston and Onalaska, has been named to Forbes list of Top 100 Advisors for 2023. The list is published at forbes.com .

“I am pleased to have been named to this prestigious list—a recognition that, to us, speaks to our firm’s commitment to our clients,” said Schmocker. “I am grateful for the trust our clients place in us, and we remain committed to providing the guidance and support they need to achieve their customized financial goals.”