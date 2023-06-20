Sauk Prairie Healthcare’s Wound Care Center received two awards – the Center of Distinction Award and the Robert A. Warriner III, M.D., Clinical Excellence Award – from Healogics, the nation’s largest provider of advanced wound care services on June 14.

The Center of Distinction Award is presented to centers that achieve outstanding clinical outcomes for 12 consecutive months. These outcomes include patient satisfaction ratings higher than 92% and a minimum wound healing rate of at least 92% within 28 median days to heal. There were 601 centers eligible for the Center of Distinction Award and 367 received the honor.

The Robert A. Warriner III, M.D., Clinical Excellence Award is presented for scores in the top 10% of the Clinical Excellence Measure, which is the Comprehensive Healing Rate weighted by wound mix. This award is named for Dr. Robert A. Warriner III, a pioneer in wound care and the former chief medical officer for Healogics.

For more information, visit saukprairiehealthcare.org.