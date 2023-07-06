Homeowners can pick up well water testing materials at the Extension Sauk County office and send the samples to the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point Water & Environmental Analysis Lab. More information about testing can be found at uwsp.edu/cnr-ap/weal/Pages/Homeowner.aspx .

Extension Sauk County and Sauk County Land Resources & Environment also promote a well water testing program for local towns on a rotating schedule. The Sauk County well water testing program provides a way to test your water and learn about the issues facing well water in Sauk County. Residents living in the towns of Baraboo, Excelsior and Freedom can participate in a Well Water Testing Program in July. Participants will learn about their well water quality and quantity, and what actions they take to protect Sauk County's groundwater. Homeowners with private wells should have their water tested regularly