The 32nd annual Sauk County Dairy Breakfast will be held from 7-11 a.m. Saturday, June 10 at the Brander's Dairy Farm, E3886 Highway 14 and 60, Spring Green. There will be no bus shuttles as onsite parking is available.

The farm offers 1,060 acres, 900 are tillable, 450 registered Holsteins are milked three times daily; they raise heifers, and sell all bull calves. The focus of the farm is to produce high-quality, healthy food – milk - while providing excellent care to their animals and stewardship to the land.

The menu includes pancakes, scrambled eggs with ham, cheese curds, applesauce, Culver’s frozen custard with toppings and milk, juice and coffee. Tickets are $8 for adults; $4 for children ages 7-12 and free for ages 6 and younger. No advance tickets.

Entertainment provided by Gary Beal Band, Dairy Aire Moosic and the Cripple Creek Cloggers. There will be equipment displays and educational exhibits.