May 19 is National Bike to Work Day and is part of National Bike Month. It was designated by biking enthusiasts League of American Bicyclists, to increase awareness about the health benefits of cycling. A key element places emphasis on safety awareness for cyclists and other commuters.

SSM Health St. Clare Hospital safety officer Dave Kitkowski offers some safety tips including wearing a helmet; riding a bike that is the right size – rider can comfortably touch the ground and reach the handlebars; inspecting the bike; proper attire and reflective clothing, lights, etc.; obeying traffic laws, signs and signals; being aware of surroundings and ridign with the traffic flow.

As a member of the city of Baraboo Bicycle Advisory Committee, he is also involved in the June Bicycle Safety event for kids being held from 1-3 p.m. June 19 at Pierce Park. For more information, visit https://baraboo.recdesk.com/Community/Program/Detail?programId=1606.