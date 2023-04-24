Madison College will offer Safe Sitter courses to prepare young teens to be safe in unsupervised settings, teach the skills to respond appropriately to medical emergencies and the employment expertise needed to provide safe babysitting care.

The Safe Sitter course is designed to prepare students in grades six to eight to be safe when they’re home alone, watching younger siblings, or babysitting. The instructor-led class is a interactive day with role-playing exercises to help prepare young people for this new responsibility.

The first course is from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Jack Young Middle School, 1531 Draper St., Baraboo. Registration is $60. For more information or to register, call the Madison College-Reedsburg campus at 608-524-7800.

Heather Stenburg, Madison College Safe Sitter instructor and Baraboo School District nurse, will offer this course on weekends, evenings and throughout the summer. Additional dates to be announced.