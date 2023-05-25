Six Royall School students were selected as finalists and honorable mentions in the Plank Road Publishing 2023 Music K8 Magazine “Draw a cover for Music K-8 Magazine” contest. Open to students from kindergarten to eight grade. Overall 549 covers were recognized as outstanding, with the winner, an eighth grade student from California.
Grace Suiter, Brett Marty, Sophie Gibeaut, Candice Crawford, Owen Revels, received “Honorable Mention,” while Mya Marty received “Promising Young Artist Finalist” status.
For more information or to see all the submissions, visit musick8.com.