The Dodge County Fairgrounds welcomes Jameson Rodgers, an emerging country music artist with traditional roots, to the Moraine Park main stage on Friday, Aug. 18 at the Dodge County Fair.

Rodgers will headline an all-ages show at 8 p.m. in Beaver Dam. Attendees will receive free general concert admission with their paid admission to the fair.

With inspiration from Merle Haggard, John Mellencamp, Bruce Springsteen and Eric Church, his tracks feature new sounds with both classic country and rock influence, including his “Cold Beer Calling My Name” and “Some Girls.”

He won a Music Row Discovery Artist of the Year honor and a nomination from the iHeart Radio Music Awards.

Rodgers sold out The Oxford Theatre, has opened on stage for and collaborated with country music sensations like Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean, Luke Combs, Florida Georgia line – and more.

Fair tickets available at the gate for $10 before noon or $15 after. Attendees can purchase a season pass in advance of the Aug. 16-20 fair for $35. Season passes purchased at the fair for $40.

Children, 9 and younger, are admitted for free with a paid adult. Tickets available at most Dodge County banks, Beaver Dam Food Pride, Beaver Dam Piggly Wiggly or at the fairgrounds office.

Children, 9 and younger, are admitted for free with a paid adult. Advanced tickets are available at Dodge County Banks, Leroy Meats in Horicon and Fox Lake, Beaver Dam and Juneau Piggly Wiggly, Beaver Dam Food Pride and the Dodge County Fair Office.

Advance tickets are now available online at scan2scan.com/show/dodge-county-fair. Purchasers will show their QR code ticket for the ticket to be scanned at the gate.