JUNEAU — The Dodge County Dairy Promotion Committee will hold its 43rd annual dairy brunch from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday, June 4 at Gault Valley Farms, W1970 Adams Road, Neosho.

Gault Valley Farms is a family dairy farm run by brothers, Dave and Ken Gault and their families. They milk 290 cows with five Lely robots and their calves are fed by auto-feeders. Besides milking cows, the farm also has a custom harvesting business.

The menu offers scrambled eggs with ham and cheese, pancakes, deep fried cheese curds, assorted cheeses, milk, juice, and ice cream. Tickets are $10, $5 for ages 5-11, and free for ages 4 and younger, sold at the door only and there are no carry-outs available. On-site parking will be available, weather permitting, and there will be off-site parking with a free shuttle bus at Honor Intermediate School, N3501 Highway P, Rubicon. Music provided by Carol & The Keynotes. There will also be farm tours, education stations and more.

Proceeds from the brunch go towards the committee’s annual scholarship program, the Dairy Ambassador program and fulfilling the needs of other organizations in the county to promote dairy products and the dairy industry.

For more information, visit Dodge County Dairy Promotion on Facebook.