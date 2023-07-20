Road construction for the 2023 Street Reconditioning Program in Beaver Dam, is anticipated to begin by the week of July 24 and will be determined and/or adjusted based upon weather conditions. The road construction will include asphalt pavement resurfacing on Cherokee Road - Sioux Drive to Grove Street, Cherokee Circle, Circle Drive West, Hiawatha Drive - Denning Avenue to Grove Street, Homestead Road - Hiawatha Drive to Lake Shore Drive, Industrial Drive East - Corporate Drive to East city limits, Mohawk Circle, Mohawk Drive, Scott Street - Hiawatha Drive to N. Center Street, Sioux Drive.

Access to the project areas will be limited during construction hours, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Friday, but will be maintained to the greatest extent possible during off hours. Construction is anticipated to be completed by Sept. 30. Driveway access within the project areas will be available at the end of each day and during construction as much as practical. Contact the city with any health issues or emergency access that would need additional notification of any driveway closure.