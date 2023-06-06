The westbound traffic lanes of Front Street, from N. Center Street to N. Spring Street, will be closed to through traffic from 7 a.m. today until noon Friday to accommodate underground utility construction at 130 Front St. Westbound Front Street traffic will be detoured via N. Spring Street, West Maple Avenue, and North Center Street. The eastbound traffic lanes of Front Street will remain open to through traffic during the indicated timeframe. This schedule is subject to change based upon weather and other construction conditions.