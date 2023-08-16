River Valley Players will hold auditions from 5-7 p.m. Sept. 10-12 for its production of “The Cricket on the Hearth” by Charles Dickens in the River Valley Middle School band room, 660 Daley St., Spring Green. Five female and four male characters are needed. Parts range from a female teenager to adult females and males.

Participants will read from the script – new and experienced actors are encouraged. Questions may be sent to director John Kremm at krmn8r@yahoo.com, and producer Patrick Hagen at hagenp2@gmail.com.

Rehearsals will begin on Sept. 25 and continue Monday-Thursday until the production dates of Dec. 2-3 and 8-10. There will be a Thanksgiving break.

“The Cricket on the Hearth” is set in 19th century London during the Christmas period. Local playwright Bruce G. Bradley adapted the story for the stage. In making his choice, Bradley was guided by Dickens’s claim that Cricket was his personal favorite of his five Christmas novels.

The production is part of the Spring Green Chamber of Commerce’s “Country Christmas.”