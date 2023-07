On June 22, members of the Sauk Prairie community gathered at River Arts on Water Gallery to honor recipients of the River Arts Inc. Community Awards.

Recipients of the awards included Rhonda Nass received the Ramona Kramer Founders Award; Ron and Jean Giese, Volunteer of the Year; and Kraemer Brothers, Arts Leadership in Business Award accepted by Tom and Ryan Kraemer.

